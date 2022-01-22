Carol Burnett ‘went with the wind’ and rolled down the stairs nine times for a hilarious sketch.

Carol Burnett ‘Went With the Wind,’ Rolling Down the Stairs 9 Times for Hilarious Sketch

Carol Burnett, an Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor, is best known for her long-running comedy variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, on classic television.

And there’s no denying Burnett was a comedic master who went above and beyond for her work.

One memorable sketch, “Went With the Wind,” for example, had Burnett falling down a flight of stairs.

She did, however, roll herself down the stairwell nine times in one day to get the scene just right at taping.

The Carol Burnett Show’s 1976 version of Gone With the Wind was for people who couldn’t “sit through” the relatively long movie, according to the Associated Press.

In “Went With the Wind,” the beloved comedian plays Starlet O’Hara, an ever-exasperated, quintessential belle.

Starlet is head over heels in love with the young Brashley, who has married someone else — not that Starlet cares.

She’s pursuing Brashley while also fending off Ratt Butler’s unwanted advances.

Starlet lives on the Terra Plantation in Georgia, which, of course, has a grand staircase.

And she ends up toppling down those stairs a few times throughout the story due to a series of physical mishaps.

Burnett, it turns out, practiced and performed her own stunts in order to achieve the perfect comedic scenes.

She ended up tumbling down the staircase more than what the audience saw between rehearsals and the actual performance.

Burnett explained, “That day, I actually fell down the stairs nine times.”

Fortunately for her, the sketch wasn’t a literal side-splitter, and she appeared to be unharmed.

One scene, according to the Archive of American Television, was an instant hit with the studio audience.

In Gone With the Wind, Scarlett O’Hara makes a dress out of curtains in a pinch.

For the “Went With the Wind” sketch, costume designer Bob Mackie left the rod in place and rested it on Burnett’s shoulders.

When she saw the costume on the mannequin, Burnett said she knew it was perfect.

“This is the most brilliant sight gag, I think, ever,” she recalled falling to the floor and declaring.

The legendary curtain dress made its debut in the sketch…

