Carol Speed, who appeared on Days of Our Lives and The Mack, has died.

The actress passed away on Friday in Muskogee, Oklahoma, at the age of 76.

Her cause of death is still unknown.

In The Mack, Speed played Lulu, the prostitute girlfriend of Max Julien’s pimp character.

She also appeared in Black Samson, Abby, and Dynamite Brothers, among other films.

Speed also had a recurring role on the soap opera Days of Our Lives and appeared in an episode of NBC’s Julia.

After her time in Disco Godfather, she took a brief hiatus before being cast in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, but she backed out at the last minute.

In 2006, she had her final acting role in Village Vengeance.

Speed was also a singer-songwriter in addition to her extensive acting credits.

She performed her own songs, including I Can Make It for the film The Girls of Huntington House and My Soul is a Witness for Abby, which she wrote.

Inside Black Hollywood, published in 1980, and The Georgette Harvey Story, published in 2002, are two other books she wrote.

Marc, her grandson, and Barbara, her sister, are the only two people she leaves behind.

