Carol Speed, who appeared in the movies “Abby” and “The Mack,” died at the age of 76.

Carol Speed, an actress best known for her roles in films during the 1970s blaxploitation era, has died.

She died on January, according to her obituary.

Muskogee, Oklahoma, on July 14th.

She was 76 years old at the time.

Speed is best known for her leading role in the 1974 horror film Abby, in which she played a woman who is possessed by an African sex spirit.

Other notable films she appeared in include The Mack (1973) and Black Samson (1974).

According to her obituary, she was the first Black homecoming queen in Santa Clara County, California, and one of the first African-Americans to receive a scholarship to the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, California.

She wrote Inside Black Hollywood in 1980 and The Georgette Harvey Story in 2002, in addition to her memorable acting roles.

She was also a singer and songwriter, penning “My Soul Is a Witness” for Abby and “I Can Make It” for The Girls of Huntington House, a 1973 film about an unmarried teacher at a school for unwed mothers who develops emotional attachments to her students.

Marc Speed, Speed’s grandson, and Barbara Morrison, Speed’s sister, survive her.

Her obituary reads, “She will be remembered for her style, personality, quick wit, and ‘I am going to do it my way, no nonsense attitude.”

