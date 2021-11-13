Carole Baskin Will Still Watch Tiger King 2 On Netflix Despite the Lawsuit.

Carole Baskin is ready to reveal the truth about her animal advocacy work to all of you cool cats and kittens.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight, a new two-part docuseries for Discovery, premieres Saturday, Nov.

Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the founder of Big Cat Rescue’s fight against animal exploitation on March 13.

Discovery, unlike Netflix, the streaming service behind the hit Tiger King series, “was willing to cover what we really do,” according to Baskin.

“I had thought for years that if people could see the kind of life we live going after these animal abusers, and how dangerous it is and all of the perils we put ourselves in by trying to save these animals,” she continued, “that people would really get behind saving big cats.”

Baskin isn’t a fan of Tiger King (a.k.a. the show that catapulted her to global fame).

The Florida-based conservationist is currently suing the streamer and Royal Goode Productions, the studio behind Tiger King, to prevent any interviews or footage of her from appearing in the sequel.

She and her husband Howard were led to believe that Tiger King would be a one-and-done documentary, as she claimed in the lawsuit.

(Netflix and RPG claimed Baskin had “no claim at all” in court documents obtained by People, claiming she signed prior releases allowing her image to be used in future projects.)

Baskin’s rescue work, as well as the mysterious disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis, in 1997 and her long-running feud with the now-incarcerated Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, were all explored in the Netflix series, which received six Emmy nominations.

“The producers of Tiger King were the only ones who dealt with us in such a wretched manner,” she explained.

“We’ve never been treated like that before, so I’m not going to let one bad apple ruin the bunch.”

“They’re going to be shocked at the level of abuse and exploitation that is going on behind closed gates,” she shared, “that has been hidden from the public and the media for decades.”



Baskin, on the other hand, isn’t urging her fans to boycott the Netflix sequel…

