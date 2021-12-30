Carole Baskin’s Reason for Selling ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s GW Zoo So Quickly and Cheaply

Carole Baskin’s Reason for Selling ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s GW Zoo So Quickly and for So Little

Carole Baskin and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, were introduced to a new audience thanks to Tiger King.

They were already well-known in the world of big cats, but the Netflix show introduced them to a wider audience.

Baskin regrets that her feud with Maldonado-Passage and the mystery of her missing husband, Don Lewis, became the center of attention.

She wanted the Greater Wynnewood Zoo in Maldonado-Passage to stop breeding and abusing tigers.

Baskin was given GW Zoo after Tiger King aired, which she promptly sold.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight, a discovery(plus) series, follows her final 72 hours at the GW Zoo before transferring ownership.

Baskin explained why the zoo was sold so quickly and for such a low price.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight follows Baskin as she explores the GW Zoo property now that she has it.

Maldonado-Passage and Lowe also left a big mess when they left, according to Baskin, by spreading raw chicken over the fences to attract flies and give the property an odor.

As a result, she’s relieved to no longer have to deal with it.

“We felt really lucky to be able to sell it so quickly because that’s going to be a huge clean-up mess for someone,” Baskin told Cheat Sheet.

Maldonado-Passage was found guilty of employing a hitman to assassinate Baskin.

After Allen Glover was found not guilty, the GW Zoo was awarded to Baskin as part of a (dollar)1 million judgment.

When Maldonado-Passage went to jail, Greater Wynnewood was taken over by Jeff Lowe.

Lowe moved all of the tigers living there to a new zoo in Thackerville after the property was awarded to Baskin by the courts.

Mario Tabraue has the potential to be the most dangerous person in the entire wildlife trafficking ring.

Joe Exotic, the “Tiger King,” allegedly asked his niece Chealsi Putman to find Tiger Buyers.

The zoo was sold for only (dollar)140,000 by Baskin and her husband, Howard.

She didn’t require a large sum of money, and the contract stipulated that no exotic animals be kept on the premises.

“We had a realtor up there that we trusted, and I think she did a great job marketing it for us,” Baskin said.

“From the beginning, my husband and I agreed that we would…

