Carolina Gaitan of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ on Encanto’s ‘Surreal’ Success and Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)

Carolina Gaitan, singer of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ on Encanto’s ‘Surreal’ Success and Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)

With the release of Disney’s Encanto, the 37-year-old Colombian entertainer has skyrocketed to fame. Gaitán, who voices Pepa Madrigal in the animated film, is also shattering records after her song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” reached the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global 200 charts.

Additionally, TikTok has made it a viral hit.

“It’s insane! It’s completely unbelievable!”

It’s surreal, and it’s magical realism at its best.

“It’s happiness in every sense of the word,” Gaitán says of the song’s success to ET’s Deidre Behar.

“To be tagged with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran at the same time.”

It’s absurd.

I believe it is the result of my more than 20 years as an actress and singer in my home country.

It’s critical to keep doing what you’re doing and to rejoice.

Of course, to let everyone know that I’m a member of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.'”

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita (@lagaita) shared this.

Encanto is about the Madrigal family, who live in a magical town in Colombia’s mountains.

While each member of the family has their own special magical abilities, Maribel (Stephanie Beatriz) is the only one who does not.

When the family’s magic is threatened, she might be the only one who can save them.

Fans all over the world are enthralled by the film and its catchy music.

It’ll be a smash hit with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music!

“I’ve always loved the song, and I love that it’s not reggaeton…This is so much more.”

This is the music of salsa.

This is known as cha cha cha.

This is different rhythms, and then there’s this mix, this incredible mix that Lin-Manuel Miranda does with hip hop vibes,” she continues.

“It’s a huge song,” she says.

I was completely unaware that this would occur.

It’s incredible, and there’s such a fantastic team behind it.”

Gaitán’s life has been pretty sweet, with people loving “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” so much that “everything” has changed for her.

“It’s a phenomenon,” says the narrator.

This has become a worldwide obsession!”

“I think because,” she says, referring to the fact that it’s been a hit on TikTok.

