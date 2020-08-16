Caroline Flack’s best pal urges fans to ‘look after their friends’ as she marks 6 months since the star’s tragic death

CAROLINE Flack’s best friend Lou Teasdale has paid tribute to the star on the six-month anniversary of her tragic death.

The TV favourite took her own life at home in North London on 15 February of this year, aged just 40.

Heartbroken Lou, 36, had stayed with Caroline the previous night – leaving her home at 9.30am, with the Love Island presenter found dead just hours later.

Now the mother-of-one has taken to her Instagram page to remember her famous pal, urging her followers to “look after” their own friends.

She shared two photos to her Instagram page, with one showing the pair posing for a mirror selfie in a living room.

Caroline is looking at Lou’s phone as the hairstylist takes the picture.

The second snap saw the pair cosying up to each other as they chatted in a corner together, with smiles on both of their faces.

Lou captioned the post: “6 months without you. I miss you ❤️ Look after your friends x”.

She was inundated with supportive comments from followers, with Laura Whitmore among the celebs to send their love to their grieving friend.