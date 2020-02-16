Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Lewis Burton Breaks His Silence on Her Death

Caroline Flack‘s boyfriend Lewis Burton took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his girlfriend, who was found dead the day before.

Her family’s lawyer had confirmed that Flack, former host of Love Island, took her own life. Her body was found in her east London apartment.

“My heart is broken,” Burton wrote, alongside a photo of him and Flack. “We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday,” he added. “I love you with all my heart.”

Caroline’s death comes only two months after she announced that she was stepping down as host of Love Island, in which she started since its debut in 2015, and following her recent arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a lamp.

She pleaded not guilty to her charge and was due to start trial in early March.

A day before Caroline passed away, Burton took to Instagram Stories on Valentine’s Day to share a heartwarming tribute to his leading lady.

“Happy valentines,” he expressed with a heart and kissing emoji, alongside a photo of the two. “Love you.”

In light of the host’s charges, he also defended her over the situation. “I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone’s life,” he shared. “Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn’t deserve any of this.”

Along with Burton, many celebrities and British journalists have expressed their heartache over Caroline’s tragic death.

“Words are way more powerful than you think…,” Kelly Osbourne wrote on Instagram. “Never forgot [sic]to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person @carolineflack was.”

She continued, “She lit up every room because she shined so brightly. To say I’m saddened by her loss is simply not enough. It was an honor and a privilege to have known you and to call you my friend. I can’t even believe I’m writing this.”

“I hope all of you who attacked Caroline Flack even when her partner said he wanted no charges feel some sorrow today,” Boy George said. “This did not need to happen. This is devastating news! And yes, I hope the @cpsuk feel even deeper sorrow.”

Additionally, Love Island stars also shared their condolences.

“A supportive friend in a time of need. An amazing woman,” Amber Gills shared on Instagram. “I have no words. You will be truly missed. Thinking of Caroline’s close friends and family. Sending love to EVERYONE.”

Amber Davies wrote, “My heart is actually broken.”

The ITV2 network, which Love Island airs on, also expressed their love to the late host.

“Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news,” they wrote on Twitter. “Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”