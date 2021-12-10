Caroline’s fake celebrity pals grieving for her on TV hurt me, and this Christmas will be harder than ever, says Caroline’s mother, Christine Flack.

This Christmas will be harder than ever because of fake celeb pals grieving for Caroline on TV, says Caroline’s mother Christine Flack.

Caroline Flack, who was 40 at the time of her death, took her own life two years ago in February.

Christine, her bereaved mother, is still reeling from the loss of her beloved daughter, and she anticipates a difficult Christmas for her and her family.

“It’s gotten worse this year because it’s become real,” she says in an exclusive interview with The Sun, adding that her daughter is on her mind “every second of the day.”

One thing that hasn’t helped, according to Christine, is hearing people who didn’t really know her daughter talk about her under the guise of friendship.

“It’s difficult; I saw someone on TV this week refer to her as a friend, and it hurt a lot,” she says.

“You can’t just grieve quietly when a death is in the news.”

There are a lot of people who are grieving who don’t know her, so you’re taking care of them as well as all of her friends.”

Christine told us she talks to Caroline’s “really old, closest friends” all of the time at the launch of the Good Grief Trust’s Grief Awareness Week.

They include presenter Natalie Pinkham, charity CEO Josie Naughton, and writer Dawn O’Porter, who came to pay tribute to Caroline on her birthday from Los Angeles, where she lives with her actor husband Chris O’Dowd.

“Josie and Caroline met while living in Camden, Dawn while hosting I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, and Natalie while working on a poker show.”

She continues, “They’re the friends I knew.”

“I enjoy seeing Natalie, Josie, and Dawn, but I find it difficult to see people who claim to know her.”

Caroline’s family makes an effort to keep her memory alive by visiting a memorial bench in Norfolk, where she grew up.

Christine enjoys sitting and conversing with her daughter, and she plans to spend Christmas Day with her family.

“We all needed a place to come, sit, and remember,” Christine explains.

“It’s as if it’s yours and hers at the same time.

I enjoy going there and sitting.

It enables you to speak with Carrie because you’d be embarrassed to do so elsewhere.”

Caroline’s loved ones meet there on a weekly basis, according to Christine, and many of her friends came to see her for her 42nd birthday in November.

Christine remembers it as “so beautiful.”

“We just kept laughing about Carrie, telling stories about her, and getting mad at her.”

“All of a sudden, we were all talking to her as if she were still here!”

In the meantime,

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

Carrie was like Jody’s other half, they were together all the time Christine Flack