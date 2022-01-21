Carolyn Bryant Donham’s petition to charge her as an accomplice in Emmett Till’s murder is gaining signatures.

Carolyn Bryant Donham’s petition to charge her as an accomplice in Emmett Till’s murder continues to gain signatures under the banner of “Women of the Movement.”

Viewers of the limited series Women of the Movement on ABC, produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, want to know more about Carolyn Bryant Donham (played by Julia McDermott).

Despite telling a journalist the truth in 2007, the now 87-year-old woman was never charged.

The 6-part historical drama tells the true story of Emmett Till’s brutal murder and the all-white jury’s decision not to convict J W Milam (Chris Coy) and Roy Bryant (Carter Jenkins).

Adrienne Warren is Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, in the Women of the Movement cast.

Despite the fact that the series is a drama, it is shockingly accurate to the events that occurred in Money, Mississippi, in 1955.

Carolyn Bryant Donham was named as an accomplice in the 66-year-old murder case by the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation in January 2021.

The non-profit was founded in 2005 with the goal of “preserving the memory and legacy of Emmett Louis Till.”

“You can make a difference as you watch (hashtag)WomenOfTheMove” tonight and (hashtag)LetTheWorldSee at 9 p.m. CST,” the Foundation tweeted.

“Please sign the (hashtag)JusticeForEmmettTill petition to charge (hashtag)CarolynBryantDonham, the last living accomplice, with the kidnapping and murder of (hashtag)EmmettTill.”

You can make a difference by signing the (hashtag)JusticeForEmmettTill petition to charge the last living accomplice (hashtag)CarolynBryantDonham with the kidnapping and murder of (hashtag)EmmettTillhttps:t.cohSc9qvHUTm as you watch “(hashtag)WomenOfTheMovement” tonight and (hashtag)LetTheWorldSee at

Glynn Turman, author of “Women of the Movement,” Discusses Race — “The Bullet Holes Say Nothing Has Changed” (Exclusive)

As of January,

The petition has 112,230 signatures as of February 20, 2022, and it is still growing.

On January, actor Taye Diggs shared information about Till and the foundation through Twitter.

14 were instrumental in increasing the foundation’s signatures and followers.

Emmett Till talks to Carolyn Bryant in a local store in Money, Mississippi, in 1955, as seen on ABC’s Women of the Movement.

In the dramatization, Emmett’s friends dare him to ask her on a date.

Carolyn’s husband, Roy Bryant, and his half-brother, J W Milam, kidnap, torture, and murder Emmett Till a few days later.

The mother of the 14-year-old boy wants an open casket, and the NAACP is helping to spread the terrible news across the country.

Carolyn testifies on the stand later in Women of the Movement Episode 5…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.