Carolyn Reveals Her Alone Time With Kurt in ‘Joe Millionaire’ Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Is it possible that one of the ladies has already won Joe Millionaire’s heart?

On Thursday’s episode of the Fox dating show revival, things get a little messy when the ladies compete in a gold-digging competition, with the winners receiving coveted one-on-one time with the two Joe Millionaires, Steven and Kurt.

Carolyn returns to the mansion after spending some quality time with Kurt, and she reveals that they kissed a few times during their alone time, according to ET’s exclusive sneak peek.

Carolyn is asked during the download session by one of the ladies, “Did you guys kiss?”

“Yes,” she responds, not hesitating for a second before spilling the juicy details.

“At the bowling alley, we kissed once more.

“It was just, yeah…” we kissed again.

The other women have a hard time concealing their true feelings about the situation after hearing this.

Carolyn reveals they kissed “three or four times,” as she pours more salt on the wound.

“And then we rode back in the car together,” she adds, implying that she is involved in more extracurricular activities.

When a fellow bachelorette inquires if they slept the entire car ride home, Carolyn assures her, “Not the whole time,” as if this somehow ameliorates the situation.

But it’s clear that Carolyn doesn’t have many fans in the house, as it’s implied in the clip that she’s on Joe Millionaire “for the wrong reasons.” It’s also clear that Carolyn is all-in with Kurt, one of the two bachelors looking for love (one is actually wealthy, the other isn’t), and she told the ladies that she wants him to date the other women as well.

Carolyn confidently rehashes her conversation with Kurt to the other girls, “Because when you do choose me, I want to make sure that you explored everything.”

Below is an exclusive clip from ET.

On Thursdays at 8:00 p.m., Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs.

On Fox, ETPT.

Watch the video below to learn more.

Sign up for ET’s daily newsletter to stay on top of breaking TV news.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED: