Carpool Karaoke producer hits back at claims James Corden doesn’t drive

The producer for The Late Late Show’s CarPool Karaoke segment has hit back at claims that James Corden doesn’t drive his own car.

Taking to Twitter after a video surfaced yesterday showing James Corden, 41, and Justin Bieber, 25, being pulled along by a truck, producer Ben Winston explained that he only doesn’t drive when they’re filming ‘special stunts’, for safety reasons.

Ben tweeted: ‘James always drives during Carpool! Sometimes when there is a stunt component and its unsafe to drive, we will use a rig. But that’s only happened 4 times in 50 or so carpools!’.

Responding to a tweet, he added: Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a “stunt” as part of the Carpool – when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools… Safety is key!’.

He then concluded: ‘By stunt I mean – dance routines / costumes / props etc ! Dont worry too much though. I’m pretty sure there are bigger issues to worry about!’.

Later in the show Justin was seen teaching James a dance routine as they took a pit stop.

And The Late Late Show’s Twitter also took to social media to make light of the situation, tweeting a picture of James on stage with Samuel L Jackson driving a fake car, with the caption: ‘Guys, we don’t even use a real car’.

This comes after viewers shared their shock when a fan by the Twitter user name Zoli Honig caught the host filming the segment, which sees James inviting famous musical guests to sing along to their hits with him, alongside Justin on Wednesday.

Filmed in his range rover, despite James, appearing to take the wheel, the fan’s video shows he is actually being pulled along by a truck.

Expressing his shock, the Twitter user wrote: ‘Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn’t even driving!’.

The tweet quickly racked up 150,000 likes and retweets, from followers of the show.

One user wrote: ‘All along I used to respect James Corden for being able to concentrate on driving and singing at the same time: but now I feel betrayed. So even the Amigos, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama and the rest was just a lie’.

Another joked: ‘Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don’t *actually* need a ride’.

But others argued: ‘It’s kinda obvious tho if u pay attention to it’, while one tweeted: ‘That was good for them,safety first!’.

And one tweeted: ‘When I saw him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he was driving!’.

Justin Bieber taught James Corden a couple of dance steps while filming a segment for The Late Late Show in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The singer broke down a routine step by step for the host who watched close as he followed along.

In addition to their dance lesson, Justin and James manned the ‘Yummy’ food truck, which was named after Justin’s new single.

James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment has starred the likes of Mariah Carey and George Clooney.