Carrie Bradshaw Goes on a Bad First Date Since Big’s Death on ‘And Just Like That’ Recap

Carrie Bradshaw Goes on a Dreadful First Date Since Big’s Death on ‘And Just Like That’

If you haven’t seen this week’s episode of And Just Like That, save it for later or proceed with caution.

Carrie Bradshaw is back on the dating scene.

In Thursday’s episode ofAnd Just Like That, everyone’s favorite relationship columnist has written a new book about her heartbreak following the death of her husband, Mr.

Chris Noth’s character, Big.

We see Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) typing away at her computer from outside her New York City apartment window in a montage through the seasons until she’s finished, as a callback to the original series.

Carrie meets with her editor, who praises the book but is concerned that it is too serious for Carrie’s original readers.

(It’s worth noting that this parallels real-life criticism of the show’s reboot versus its lighter predecessor, Sex and the City.) The editor encourages Carrie to go on a single date just to give her readers “a glimmer of hope.”

To add to Carrie’s stress, the editor informs her that Oprah Winfrey has expressed interest in featuring the book in her prestigious book club.

“What are you going to do when Oprah mandates a man date?” Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) later asks.

Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Carrie’s new friend and realtor (who is delightfully shown having lunch with the girls for the first time this episode), informs Carrie that she has already created an online dating profile for her.

“No one buys real estate in the winter,” she teases Carrie, “so I decided to list you.”

“Honestly, the thought of never having it again feels really strange, but the thought of having sex with anyone other than Big just makes me sick to my stomach,” Carrie says when Miranda presses her on it.

Carrie dresses up in her signature glamour for a dinner date with Peter (Jon Tenney), a 53-year-old teacher and widower.

Things get awkward right away as they sit down at the table and each admits that this is their first date since their spouses passed away.

"I believe we are.

