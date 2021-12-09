Carrie Bradshaw’s Best and Worst Boyfriends on ‘Sex and the City’ — Fans Will Never Guess Where Mr.

Carrie Bradshaw’s Best and Worst Boyfriends in ‘Sex and the City’ Rank — Fans Will Never Guess Where Mr.

The original six-season run of Sex and the City followed a group of thirtysomething best friends looking for love in New York City.

Most notably, the series followed Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love life through her newspaper column.

Carrie’s dating history is littered with one-night stands, failed romances, fun flings, and big, long-term loves.

Throughout the series, Carrie dated and/or slept with 28 different men, some of whom were gems and some of whom were jerks.

Here’s our list of Carrie Bradshaw’s five best and five worst boyfriends, as the new HBO Max series And Just Like That premieres.

Bill Kelley, played by Mad Men’s John Slattery, was a handsome, successful politician running for city comptroller.

With a promising start at their Staten Island meet cute, his relationship with Carrie seemed promising.

She dressed perfectly as a politician’s girlfriend at campaign events in vintage Halston.

When Carrie declined his sexual kink, he slut-shamed her for her sex column, claiming it was bad for his career.

In the blink of an eye, this relationship went from one of Carrie’s best to one of her worst.

Ray King (Craig Bierko), a jazz musician nicknamed Pork Pie by Mr.

The scale is enormous.

He introduced her to his musical genre, which included chic downtown bars and a trendy way of life.

Carrie also boasted that Ray was the best bed partner she’d ever had.

Ray, on the other hand, was a love-or-hate type of guy.

His entire character revolved around his love of jazz, and he never forgot that he ran his own club.

Ray’s hyperactivity associated with his ADHD made it clear to Carrie that he wasn’t boyfriend material.

Carrie met someone who seemed to be her perfect match in season 2 of Sex and the City.

Vaughn Wysel, played by Justin Theroux, was a well-known, attractive short-story writer who was charming and amusing.

He was also a member of an amazing family, led by matriarch Wallis Wysel (Valerie Harper), with whom Carrie was famously friendly.

When it came to Vaughn, his only flaw was his lack of performance in the bedroom.

He wouldn’t even acknowledge them, let alone speak about them…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.