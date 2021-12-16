Carrie Bradshaw’s Biggest Fights With Her Best Friends in ‘Sex and the City’

Carrie Bradshaw’s Biggest Fights With Her Best Friends During ‘Sex and the City’

Sex and the City appeared to be about four women seeking sex and love in New York City at first glance.

The show’s true theme was something else entirely.

Sex and the City was really about Carrie Bradshaw’s friendship with her best friends when all the sultry scenes and one-night stands were taken away.

That’s not to say Carrie hasn’t had her share of fights with them.

She had major blowouts with each of her closest friends during the show’s six-season run.

Carrie and Miranda Hobbes shared the closest bond of the group.

Miranda, confident and outspoken, never hesitated to tell Carrie what she really thought.

That meant she was more than willing to call Carrie out on a variety of obnoxious behaviors, which resulted in some of their most heated arguments.

It was difficult to choose their worst quarrel, but their season 3 fight over Mr.

Big is, without a doubt, the most well-known.

Miranda screamed at Carrie in the season 3 finale, “Cock-a-Doodle-Do,” when she revealed her plans to Mr.

After their disastrous affair, they’re hungry for lunch.

Miranda referred to Carrie as “pathetic,” and Carrie responded by accusing Miranda of being judgmental.

They eventually patched things up, partly thanks to Steve Brady, after Miranda left the thrift store where they were shopping.

Carrie and Samantha Jones’ on-screen friends got along swimmingly, at least most of the time.

Carrie and Samantha only clashed a few times during the six-season run of Sex and the City.

Samantha thought Carrie was judging her for having oral sex with a delivery driver at her office, and this led to their most heated argument.

Samantha wasn’t entirely incorrect.

Samantha’s reaction was a bit exaggerated, but Carrie was judging her.

Carrie and Samantha have completely broken up in the show’s reboot, And Just Like That…, years later.

Samantha has relocated to London and has refused to respond to Carrie’s text message.

Their quarrel is once again over a business decision.

It’s unclear whether the squabble will ever be resolved.

Carrie and Charlotte York had only a few fights.

Charlotte and Carrie’s friendship was, in fact, the easiest and least intense of all her close relationships.

Carrie and Charlotte had their only major fight in season 4, when Charlotte refused to offer Carrie the…

