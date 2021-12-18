Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford partied all night with the Rolling Stones, then showed up to film “The Empire Strikes Back” while still inebriated.

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford partied all night with the Rolling Stones, then showed up for the filming of “The Empire Strikes Back” while still inebriated.

During the filming of the Star Wars films, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford had a brief romance.

Despite their age difference and Ford’s marital status, the couple had an affair for years, denying any rumors of a possible hookup even when confronted by co-star Mark Hamill.

Despite their doomed romance, Ford and Fisher appear to have had a good time together.

One of their most memorable scenes involved the actors partying with The Rolling Stones and then reporting to work drunk.

Celebrities are frequently subjected to rumors about their private lives.

While some rumors are true, others are not, and it is usually the person’s responsibility to dispel them.

Fisher sat down with The Daily Beast in 2015 to discuss her role as Princess Leia and to clear up some of the rumors surrounding her time on the show.

Fisher was asked if the rumors about the drug-fueled party with The Rolling Stones were true after clearing the air about beating Meryl Streep for the role of Princess Leia Organa.

The star said, “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,

“I was renting Eric Idle’s house for five months, and he was doing Monty Python down in Tunisia, and they had a drink that they would give to the extras to make them more compliant, and they had a drink that they would give to the extras to make them more compliant.”

It was dubbed the Tunisian Death Drink.”

Fisher recalled receiving a call from Idle inviting her to join him, saying, “The Rolling Stones are here!” Fisher decided to invite Ford to the meeting after joining Idle and seeing that all band members were present.

“I called Harrison and said, ‘Get over here!'” she recalled.

Fisher reflected on the events of the day, noting that she and Ford had never slept to avoid waking up with a hangover.

“We don’t really smile a lot in the movie, but there we’re smiling,” she said of going to work on The Empire Strikes Back the next day while still drunk.

Fisher and Ford started dating when she was nineteen years old, and while the tall Indiana Jones star was smitten with her, he wasn’t looking for anything serious.

The affair began when the then-married actor kissed Fisher in the backseat of his car.

Rather than resisting her attraction to him, Fisher gave in.

Fisher wrote a detailed account of the incident in…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“Yes, that one’s true … I was renting Eric Idle’s house for five months, and he was doing Monty Python down in Tunisia, and they had a drink that they would give to the extras to make them more compliant. And they called it the Tunisian Death Drink.”