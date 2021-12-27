Carrie Fisher sent a predatory producer a cow tongue with a chilling warning.

Carrie Fisher mailed a cow tongue to a predatory producer, along with a chilling warning.

On this date in 2016, Carrie Fisher passed away.

Many women, particularly Star Wars fans, were shocked by her death.

In real life, she was just as inspiring to women as she was on screen.

And, as this well-known story shows, she wasn’t afraid to take on Hollywood’s most powerful figures.

Sexual assault occurs far more frequently than anyone would like to admit, unfortunately, for many women in Hollywood.

Many of these assaults were brought to light by the (hashtag)MeToo movement.

However, for many women, the humiliation of the assault lasts far longer than the act itself.

Heather Ross, a woman who works as a producer in the entertainment industry, was one of the victims.

Ross was allegedly assaulted in the back seat of a car by a predatory producer, according to the BBC.

Ross went on to say that if she told anyone about the assault, this producer threatened to blacklist her from ever working in the industry again.

She explained, “You’ll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car.”

Ross, on the other hand, knew who she could tell: her pal Carrie Fisher.

Despite the fact that Ross told the Star Wars actor about the incident, she was still embarrassed by it.

According to Marie Claire, she said, “I was ashamed of myself because it happened so quickly; I thought I did something wrong, so I kept quiet for years.”

Ross, on the other hand, never said who her assailant was.

She did confirm, however, that it wasn’t Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Miramax producer accused of harassing Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Beckinsale.

She also stated that the perpetrator was an “Oscar winner.”

But it didn’t matter who the producer was because he was dealt with in a Carrie Fisher-esque manner in the end.

Carrie Fisher decided to take matters into her own hands two weeks after learning of her friend’s assault.

The Star Wars actor wrapped a very special gift in a Tiffany box and personally handed it to the producer in question.

She also placed an ominous warning in the box.

Carrie Fisher became famous five years ago…

