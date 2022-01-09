Carrie Johnson and her children, as well as their dog Dilyn, enjoy a day at the beach while on vacation from London.

The PM’s wife, 33, was beaming with pride as she walked along the beach with four-week-old Romy strapped to her front.

According to photos posted to the communications chief’s Instagram account, Wilf, a twenty-month-old Boris impersonator, splashed on the beach with the family dog Dilyn.

Boris Johnson was spotted in what appeared to be Thorpe Bay, Essex, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Even if he wasn’t there, they appeared to be having a good time without him.

Romy, the new baby, is seen in a baby carrier while her older brother Wilfred, who will turn two in April, dashes across the sand and paddles in the shallow seawater.

Dilyn, too, appears to be bouncing around.

Carrie chose not to show her son’s face in photos, but his blonde hair is visible.

She shared the first photo of her daughter on social media in December.

In that post, her name was revealed to be Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

Iris was Greek for “rainbow,” a touching nod to Carrie’s miscarriage earlier this year, as children born after miscarriages are commonly referred to as rainbow babies.

Charlotte was chosen as a tribute to Boris’ late mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died at the age of 79 last year.

Charlotte, Boris’s mother, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when she was 40 years old, but she continued to live a normal life.

Boris had previously stated that she was the “supreme authority” in his family and that they had a close relationship.

Charlotte told the Radio Times that she thought he’d be a good PM because he’s a “very kind man, very fair,” but that the job before he became PM was a “ghastly job.”