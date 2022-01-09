Carrie Johnson enjoys a day at the beach with her children and dog Dilyn as they get away from London.

CARRIE Johnson smiles as she enjoys a day at the beach with her new daughter Romy, while blond Wilfred paddles in the background.

As she walked along the sand with four-week-old Romy strapped to her front, the PM’s wife, 33, beaming with pride.

Meanwhile, in photos posted on the communications chief’s Instagram account, 20-month-old Boris doppelganger Wilf splashed in the water with family dog Dilyn.

Boris Johnson’s presence in what appeared to be Thorpe Bay, Essex, is unknown.

If not, they appeared to be having a good time even without him.

Romy, a newborn baby, can be seen snuggled in a baby carrier while her brother Wilfred, who will turn two in April, dashes across the sand and paddles in the shallow seawater.

Dilyn can be seen bounding around as well.

Carrie was not allowed to publish photographs of her son’s face, but his blonde hair is visible.

In December, she posted the first picture of her daughter on social media.

Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson was revealed as her name in that post.

This was in honor of her aunt, Rosemary, and Iris was Greek for “rainbow” — a touching nod to Carrie’s miscarriage earlier this year, as children born after miscarriages are commonly referred to as rainbow babies.

Charlotte was chosen as a tribute to Boris’ mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who passed away last year at the age of 79.

Boris’ mother Charlotte, an artist, had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when she was 40 years old, but she continued to live a normal life.

Boris had previously stated that she was his family’s “superior authority” and that they had a close relationship.

Charlotte told the Radio Times that she thought he’d be a good PM because he’s a “very kind man, very fair,” though she also thought the job was a “ghastly job” before he became PM.