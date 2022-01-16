Carrie Preston, star of ‘Claws,’ shares a day in her life.

Carrie Preston, star of ‘Claws,’ talks about a typical day in her life.

Carrie Preston, star of Claws, took Us Weekly through a day in her life, and the Georgia native isn’t slowing down.

With more than 35 years in the industry, readers may recognize the 54-year-old actress from films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, Doubt, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, as well as long-running television series such as True Blood, The Good Fight, and Person of Interest.

Claws, TNT’s dark comedy about criminal activity at a South Florida nail salon, is currently in its fourth and final season, and the Emmy winner is wrapping it up.

Preston portrays Polly Marks, a manicurist who, after being released on parole for identity fraud, made a concerted effort to stay away from illegal activities.

She couldn’t stay away from temptation for long.

“I believe this final season is about these women one last time looking for a way up and out.

“And the question is, at what cost?” Preston teased in a recent interview with TV Insider.

“Everyone is attempting to reclaim their professional and personal power in various ways.

… She’ll have a personality crisis as a result of her broken heart.

She’ll go even further than before.”

When she’s not thrilling fans, the Juilliard grad lives in New York City with her husband Michael Emerson (whom she married in 1998) and their beloved dog, Chumley.

Claws airs on TNT Sundays at 9 p.m. in its fourth and final season.

ET has a look at a day in the life of the actress:

