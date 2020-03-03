Carrie Underwood Gives Update on Her Family Following Devastating Nashville Tornado

Carrie Underwood and more stars are sending their love to Nashville following the devastating tornado.

The country singer, who lives in the Tennessee city, has shared an update on her family following the severe weather overnight. During her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the Today show, Underwood said that her family is doing alright, but noted that her husband, Mike Fisher and kids Jacob and Isaiah, had to go to their “safe room” early this morning

“He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and taken them down to, we have a little safe room in our house,” Underwood explained. “I bet everybody was crying.”

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Seacrest and former Nashville star Connie Britton are among the celebs also sending their thoughts and prayers to the city.

“Sending so much love to my Nashville people after the tornado,” Britton tweeted. “Stay strong.”

“Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado,” Witherspoon wrote to her followers. “I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe.”

Seacrest also took to Twitter to write, “Thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado. My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville.”

In response to a photo from East Nashville, Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe tweeted, “My god. I used to 2 blocks from here. Beautiful neighborhood and amazing people. This is awful.”

Ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles has set up a GoFundMe to help support the families impacted by the tornado. You can CLICK HERE for more information on how to donate.

You can see more celebrities sending well wishes to Nashville below:

Kacey Musgraves “Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. �� I’m gonna help in any way I can.”

Dolly Parton “Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you.”

Justin Bieber “Sending love to Nashville”

Miley Cyrus “Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados . My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together! Follow @happyhippiefdn for updates on shelter and ways to get active! I am receiving information just as fast as everyone else at this point so stay tuned and we will share info as quickly as possible!”