Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Flawless

Carrie Underwood Is Flawless in Christmas Performance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Fans praised Carrie Underwood’s performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where she sang her hit holiday song “Favorite Time of Year” from a snow-covered set decorated with holiday decorations as a special performer. Underwood didn’t actually appear in the parade, instead performing from a snow-covered set decorated with holiday decorations as a special performer.

The “Cry Pretty” singer looked stunning in a red tulle gown with matching opera gloves, earning her the title of “literally the most beautiful” person by some fans.

Others praised the festive set, saying it got them in the holiday spirit.

However, some viewers thought Underwood looked like she was “ready to hold a Handmaid down,” while others thought she looked like she was “ready to hold a Handmaid down.”

Some speculated that Underwood’s performance was different from the rest of the parade because of her vaccination status.

One person tweeted, “Not Carrie Underwood performing from a set in Nashville because non-vaccinated people aren’t allowed to participate in the actual parade.”

“Oh Carrie,” one person wrote.

Girl, you should’ve lived in New York City.

“There are so many bad choices here.”

Underwood’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine has recently been called into question after her husband, Mike Fisher, publicly supported Aaron Rodgers’ refusal to be vaccinated, despite NFL policy.

“I’m with [Aaron Rodgers] on this one.”

Fisher, a Green Bay Packers quarterback, said on Instagram, “I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience.”

“It’s time to fight for our medical liberty, and I pity those who have been fired for exercising it.”

It is un-American and unacceptable for people to lose their jobs over a medical decision.

(hashtag)medicalfreedom (hashtag)istandwithaaronrodgers.”

Despite remaining silent on the subject, Underwood liked the post.

The Grammy winner’s unamused reaction to host Luke Bryan’s joke about Rodgers earlier this month at the 2021 CMA Awards reignited speculation about her own status.

Before the camera cut to an unsmiling Underwood, Bryan joked, “It’s so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together… or immunized?”

