Carrie Underwood’s Son Hilariously Thinks She Does Laundry For a Living

It’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it!

You may know her as an award-winning musician with powerhouse vocals, but at home she’s simply mom. Carrie Underwood revealed that during a class assignment this week, her son wrote down a pretty surprising occupation and age for the singer when asked to fill out a questionnaire for school.

Under age her son Isaiah Fisher listed 70-years-old, and as for what the “Before He Cheats” crooner is known for? He said his mom’s job is “wash the laundry.” Not exactly what we’ve come to know and love the country musician for, but it’s good to know she’s multi-faceted.

Underwood posted the hilarious photo on her social media, adding the cutest caption to go along with it. “Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” she joked to her followers. It’s not a bad career choice to be honest!

Of course the country crooner is known for so much more than just her laundry. She also hosted the CMA Awards for nearly 12 years, and just recently announced she would be stepping down and passing the torch. Plus, she and husband Mike Fisher just welcomed a new child into their lives last January.

“He’s such a smiley baby,” Underwood told E! News on the red carpet for the CMT Music Awards. “His snuggles. I just like to smell him—that might be weird. Sometimes, I’m like, ‘I just need to smell my baby.’ He’s getting a little chub—like little chubby legs. Just pinching at his chub is real sweet.”

She also revealed that despite not knowing what she does for a living, her son Isaiah is the most supportive when she’s on-stage doing her thing. “He’s a supportive child. He’s very encouraging,” she shared. “So, when he sees you singing he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, you did so good!’ So, he likes those positive words.”

Keep folding that laundry!