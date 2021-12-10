Carrie Underwood’s Top 10 Calia Looks That Go From Winter Workout to Christmas Casual

Carrie Underwood’s 10 Best Calia Looks for Winter Workouts to Holiday Casual

Carrie Underwood has established herself as a lifestyle brand ambassador with her Dick’s Sporting Goods clothing line, CALIA, in addition to being a Grammy-winning country singer.

CALIA offers fashionable options for the gym or at home for active women.

With Christmas approaching, CALIA may have exactly what you’re looking for to complete your holiday shopping list.

CALIA has the perfect holiday outfit for lounging with friends and family or planning your New Year’s fitness routine.

We have a curated list of what CALIA has to offer available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Scroll down for some great gift ideas.

Christmas means spending time with family, and holiday activities can sometimes take you outside in the cold.

This pullover is a winner if you want to keep warm without sacrificing your style.

The mock neck and balloon sleeves add interest without sacrificing comfort, and this soon-to-be-favorite is available in five colors to suit your style.

(dollar)60.00 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The sweater hoodie from CALIA is the coziest combination imaginable, combining two winter favorites into one item.

Layers are always necessary when dressing for the season, and this sweater will fit perfectly under your favorite jacket.

This hoodie, which comes in three colors, will quickly become your go-to neutral.

79.00 (dollar) at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Joggers are the pant style of choice, whether you’re running in your family’s annual 5k or watching Christmas movies.

These CALIA joggers are available in five basic colors, ensuring that they’ll go with everything in your wardrobe.

(dollar)69.00 to see at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The start of a new year is a great time to try out new activities to help you reach your fitness goals, and you’ll need leggings to match.

These sporty bottoms, which come in three color options, can propel you into a new year and a new you.

(dollar)65.00 for a look at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The holidays are a marathon, not a sprint, and getting out for a run every now and then is a great way to keep your energy up.

This three-color fitted zip-up jacket will keep you cool while you chase your runner’s high.

(dollar)65.00 for a look at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Just because you’re working out doesn’t mean you can’t also look cute.

This six-pattern high-neck bikini top is…

