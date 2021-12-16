Carrie’s New Love Interest Could Have Been Introduced in ‘And Just Like That’

And Just Like That has just begun streaming on HBO Max, and fans are raving about it.

The show, which is a reboot of the iconic Sex and the City franchise, debuted on the streaming platform on December 9, with the first two episodes available for viewing.

And Just Like That shocked many fans right away by killing off a character who had been a mainstay of the series since the start of Sex and the City.

While fans mourn Carrie Bradshaw’s death, showrunners may already be plotting her next step, a reintroduction to the world of dating that could throw viewers for a loop.

Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, John James Preston, better known as “Big,” died of a heart attack at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That, which aired on ABC.

While it had long been speculated, according to Insider, that a major character would die in the revival, fans were shocked and saddened by the death of Mr.

Carrie’s long-term love interest, Big.

With Big’s death behind them, many fans are wondering what’s next for Carrie.

Carrie and Big had been together for years, and despite Carrie’s reputation for being a notoriously single woman, there was no doubt that she and Big had found true love.

Many of the teasers for And Just Like That appear to hint at Carrie resuming her dating life, and some fans have speculated that the showrunners may have already revealed Carrie’s new love interest.

Love in the style of (hashtag)CarrieBradshaw

AndJustLikeThat… is now streaming on @hbomax! pic.twitter.comsyRMnMr3I7

And Just Like That has definitely thrown a wrench into the story that many fans were expecting—and there are likely to be more twists to come.

Showrunners, on the other hand, may have already tipped their hats when it comes to a possible new love interest for Carrie Bradshaw.

A handsome man with salt and pepper hair can be seen smiling in a new promo for upcoming episodes of the show, in between shots of Carrie working on the podcast she hosts with her friend Che.

Carrie’s new love interest, according to some fans, could be this mystery man.

The fact is that

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.