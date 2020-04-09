Carson Daly Cutting His Hair on Live TV Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

This is truly the entertainment America needs right now.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the daily headlines can be tough to take. However, on Wednesday, the Today co-hosts managed to mix in some levity by way of Carson Daly cutting his own hair on live TV.

As is the case with many of us around the country, with salons and barber shops closed for the foreseeable future to halt spread of the virus, we’re all getting shaggier than usual. So, Daly attempted to cut his own mane with help from his 11-year-old son, Jackson. Making matters more interesting, celebrity stylist Chris Appleton had to give Daly instructions over the phone after his WiFi cut out and he couldn’t show him on video.

“It’s a good thing I don’t work in television or anything,” Daly quipped. “This will be fine.”

Meanwhile, the co-anchor’s 5-year-old daughter, London, adorably stole the spotlight behind him by waving and generally being the star of the show.

“You can stop waving, London,” he told his little one with a laugh. “That’s ok.”

Making matters all the more hilarious, the cameras occasionally cut to his colleagues making various facial expressions as they watched from afar. Eventually, his son took over to cut the back of Daly’s head while he monitored using his other daughter Etta‘s hand mirror.

Daly was pleased with his son’s work, but when it came to tackling the top of his hair, he didn’t know what to do with his scissors and comb.

Judging by a potentially Photoshopped picture he later posted on Instagram, it looks like the father and son found the solution: just buzzing most of it off.

“Here’s the final product!” he wrote online. “I think we did pretty good!”

