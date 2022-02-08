Carson Kressley’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

How much money does Carson Kressley have?

Caron Kressley wears many hats in her life, including fashion expert, actor, designer, and TV host judge.

The well-known television personality is best known for serving as a judge on the hit reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, among other things.

Kressley has amassed a fortune after working in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and starring in a slew of hit TV shows.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kressley has a net worth of (dollar)8 million.

The actress, 52, was born in November 1969 in Claussville, Pennsylvania.

During his undergraduate studies, he also attended Gettysburg College.

From 2003 to 2007, he was a cast member of the first season of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.

In 2007, Kressley became the host of the Lifetime show How to Look Good Naked.

He began his judging career as a judge for the Miss Universe pageant.

He has made appearances dabbling in other hobbies such as dancing, in addition to being a TV host and judge.

Kressley competed in season 13 of Dancing with the Stars.

Kressley worked in the fashion industry before focusing on his television career.

He began his career as a stylist, then went on to work for Ralph Lauren from 1994 to 2002, just before his big TV break.

He’s also the creator of two successful clothing lines: Love, Carson, and Perfect.

Kressley has had success in both television and fashion, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program.

The TV personality is also a published author, having written five books.

Does This Make My Butt Look Big? was his most recent book, released in 2016.

Much of Kressley’s dating life has remained hidden from the public eye.

Kressley is believed to be single at this time and has never been married.

In 2021, Kressley appeared on The Celebrity Dating Game, where he ultimately chose Chuck Stanley from among the available bachelors.

He said he was still “in touch” with Chuck after the show aired, but little else is known about their relationship.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.