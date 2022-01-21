Carter’s Affair with Paris Sparks Quinn’s — and Katie’s — Ire

Carter’s Affair with Paris Sparks Quinn’s — and Katie’s — Irregularities on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Carter and Katie appeared to have a wild and crazy romance on The Bold and the Beautiful.

They then abruptly turned left.

And now it appears that Carter and Paris’ long-rumored romance will finally take flight.

However, according to this week’s speculation, they’ll be attracting the wrath of not one, but two heartbroken women left in Carter’s wake.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful follow.]

The Bold and the Beautiful has done a fantastic job of making Paris one of Los Angeles’ most desirable women.

And they’ve accomplished this by lavishing her with wealth when it comes to men.

For starters, she had a thing for “Dr.

Dr. Dumb, a.k.a. Dumb, is a fictional character created

Steffy Forrester’s husband, John Finnegan

That, however, was a dead end.

Then she had an on-again, off-again relationship with Thomas, Steffy’s brother.

It became so tumultuous that Thomas’s son, Douglas, mistook Paris and Thomas for boyfriend and girlfriend.

Unfortunately, that was not to be.

But it appears that Carter and Paris’ long-rumored romance is finally taking off.

That, too, has its drawbacks.

According to SoapHub, things on The Bold and the Beautiful are getting even messier.

Carter and Paris sharing a passionate kiss, as fans know, will completely derail their plans.

(You know, employees aren’t supposed to mess around with each other like this in a real-life professional environment.)

As a result, kids, it goes without saying that you should not attempt this at home.)

Carter and Paris throw caution to the wind and share a passionate kiss on (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful today. pic.twitter.comGKbLiqXkfJ

Fans of the show, on the other hand, believe Carter and Paris should not tell Zende about their forbidden kiss.

It will eventually consume the couple, and someone will undoubtedly leak the information, but let’s keep it a secret for now.

That’s interesting.

Even if Zende never hears about the forbidden kiss, there are two other people who are going to be very upset by this turn of events.

Despite the fact that since November, The Bold and the Beautiful has teased rumors about the Carter and Paris affair,

The 23rd episode of the year 2021…

