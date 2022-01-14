Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. on ‘Love Island USA’

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. star on ‘Love Island USA.’

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr., stars of Love Island USA season 3, had a strong bond while in the villa.

Despite the fact that they did not leave together, the two continued to see each other after their time on the show ended.

After five months, Cash appears to have revealed that they are dating exclusively.

Cashay Proudfoot, a New Yorker, left the show in early August, just a week after Virginia native Cinco Holland Jr. was booted from the show.

He met her at the airport and the two spent some time with his family before heading home.

They’ve spent a lot of time together since then, as evidenced by videos of them working out and socializing with other cast members.

Cinco responds to Cashay’s question about dating after she leaves the villa on ‘Love Island.’

They also shared birthday celebrations, including her recent 26th birthday in January 2022.

Cash posted a photo of him during a dinner, referring to Cinco as her boyfriend.

Despite the fact that the two have been dating since she returned from filming, the comment implies that they are now dating exclusively.

Cinco and Cash hit it off right away when they arrived at the villa on Day 2, and they stayed together for several days.

Trina Njoroge, another single woman, admitted she had feelings for Cinco that she wanted to explore after they were chosen at two recoupling ceremonies.

He moved on to Trina after noticing she seemed to open up to him more quickly than Cash.

Cinco dated a few guys after that, but none of them had her heart like Cinco.

As a result, she expressed her feelings about him during Operation Heart Attack.

He admitted that he had lingering feelings as well, despite the fact that he didn’t respond.

Cash moved on and fell in love with Charlie Lynch at Casa Amor.

Cinco revealed his plans to pursue her over Trina after bringing him back into the villa.

The other Islanders chose to send him home, believing he would not make another connection.

Following his departure, the Virginia native took to Instagram to respond to fan questions about his time in the villa.

Even though his back-and-forth with the ladies rubbed some people the wrong way, he described his time on the show as “great.”

