Cashay Proudfoot of ‘Love Island USA’ says her mother is ‘obsessed’ with Cinco Holland Jr.

Cashay Proudfoot Says Her Mother Is “Obsessed” With Cinco Holland Jr. on “Love Island USA”

Following their departure from the reality dating show, Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. have continued to see each other.

Fans have grown to enjoy their frequent posting of photos and videos of them together, including those of them with their families.

Cash recently shared a video of her mother with Cinco, claiming that her mother is “obsessed” with Cinco.

In the beginning of January,

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. reunited for her 26th birthday in 2021, after appearing on Love Island.

She called him her “boyfriend” in a photo she posted of him during a birthday dinner.

After another day of temptation in Casa Amor, the Islanders are starting to reconsider their relationships.

Which couples will make it? (hashtag)LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.comHQarWoHtcq (hashtag)LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.comHQarWoHtcq (hashtag)LoveIslandUSA

Cinco on ‘Love Island’: Will He Date Cashay After She Leaves Villa? Cinco on ‘Love Island’: Will He Date Cashay After She Leaves Villa?

While the couple appears to be dating exclusively, it’s unclear if they’ve officially started dating.

She asked her Instagram followers what kind of “content” they wanted her to post a week after the original upload.

Someone asked for more pictures of Cinco with her family, so she uploaded one of him and her mother shaking hands.

“My mom is obsessed with him, y’all,” she captioned the photo.

Cinco and Cash hit it off right away when they arrived at the villa on Day 2 and became practically inseparable.

Until single Trina Njoroge admitted her feelings for Cinco, the couple selected each other for two recoupling ceremonies.

Cinco decided to pursue Trina after she expressed an interest in learning more about him and he felt Cash hadn’t opened up.

The Islanders wonder if their relationships are ready for the long haul after last night’s recoupling or if it’s time for a last-minute change after last night’s recoupling.

https://twitter.com/omE9r8vKu8/LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.comomE9r8vKu8/LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.comomE9r8v

The 26-year-old tried moving on with other men, but she realized she still had feelings for Cinco.

Just before the cast split up for Casa Amor, she finally revealed her feelings for him.

There, Cash met Charlie Lynch, and the two hit it off right away.

Cinco admitted he wanted her back when she brought him back to the villa to try to start a relationship.

Despite Cash’s efforts to move on from Charlie, the newcomer went on to pursue another single.

One week after Cinco de Mayo, Charlie’s decision not to marry Cash sent her packing…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

First Look! The Islanders are starting to rethink their relationships after another day of temptation in Casa Amor. Which couples will survive? #LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.com/HQarWoHtcq — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 27, 2021

First Look! After last night’s recoupling, the Islanders question if their relationships are ready for the long haul or if it’s time for a last-minute change. #LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.com/omE9r8vKu8 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 29, 2021