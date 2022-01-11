Cassidy, Clayton Echard’s ‘villain,’ was slammed for ‘toxic behavior’ on a group date before receiving a rose on The Bachelor 2022 LIVE.

Cassidy, Clayton Echard’s ‘villain,’ was slammed for ‘toxic behavior’ on a group date before receiving a rose on Bachelor 2022 LIVE.

Cassidy Timbrooks, Clayton Echard’s “villain,” was slammed for her “toxic” behavior on tonight’s group date.

Cassidy’s “selfish” attitude during a group activity during which she “contributed nothing” and was unapologetic about it infuriated fans and the other women on the show this season.

Fans have continued to slam Clayton and host Jesse Palmer after last week’s premiere of his season of the Bachelor, which aired tonight.

Some viewers claimed the two have “boring” personalities, and that they have made the show “difficult” to watch.

Michelle Young’s season of the Bachelorette, which premiered on October 19, 2021, introduced the Missouri native to Bachelor Nation.

On the first night of the two-hour premiere, he met 31 women.

In 2012, he was a member of the Missouri Tigers before being drafted into the National Football League four years later.

PERFORMANCE RECEIVED A GOLD MEDAL

Marlena surprised Clayton when she revealed she is an Olympian after they got to know each other.

The outstanding athlete is a Haitian-American sprinter who represented Haiti in the women’s 200-meter and 400-meter sprints at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

NUMBER TWO OF THE GROUP DATE

In order to win Clayton’s heart, the women on the second group date were subjected to a series of tasks.

The ladies and Clayton revealed who in the group has sent nudes, who has faked an orgasm, and other raunchy topics in their first game, which included a round of Never Have I Ever…

The group was then given an obstacle course to complete, during which Shanae, 29, became physical and PUSHED another woman to the ground on one of the obstacles.

THE THORN OF EACH ROSE

While almost every contestant received a date – either in a group or one-on-one setting – some unfortunate ladies were left off the date list.

This week, Jill was one of the few people who didn’t get to see Clayton in person.

“It’s not in the cards for me,” Jill said to the other ladies from the couch.

“I left my family to be here, I left my friends,” she sobbed in a confessional.

“I even forgot about my cat!”

HANNAH BROWN OR SUSIE?

Susie has a striking resemblance to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, according to Bachelor fans.

Susie’s resemblance to Alabama Hannah was “all they could see” during her one-on-one date, according to viewers.

I’m sure we’ll see Susie transform into the Hannah Brown we all wished she could be.

The Bachelor (hashtag)

Everything is…

