Cassidy Timbrooks, a contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ criticizes Clayton Echard on social media for profanity-laced tirade in which he offered Salley Carson a rose.

Cassidy Timbrooks, a contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ blasts Clayton Echard on social media for profanity-laced tirade in which he offers Salley Carson a rose.

Cassidy Timbrooks and Clayton Echard aren’t living happily ever after, as she revealed on social media this week.

Everything you need to know about Cassidy’s social media rant and how it all played out in this week’s episode is right here.

[WARNING: There are spoilers in this article for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.]

In week two of The Bachelor, Cassidy hit the ground running and made a lot of enemies.

Clayton took the ladies on the season’s first group date.

The women were on a date, and Clayton was assisting in the planning of a posh Beverly Hills birthday party.

The only catch was that it was for a small child.

Fortunately, Hillary Duff was on hand to keep an eye on things.

The majority of the women at the party split up to take on various tasks.

Cassidy, on the other hand, had a different plan in mind.

Cassidy declared she had her “eyes on the prize” while the rest of the ladies were decorating, baking cakes, and constructing forts.

She spent the majority of the party chasing Clayton around, attempting to snare some alone time with him.

The two ran off by the pool at one point, while dozens of children ran around having a good time at the birthday celebration.

She took her time presenting the cake to the little girl, but then promptly dropped it.

Cassidy told the ladies right away that she’d get the Group Date Rose, and she did.

Bachelor Nation fans know that the producers know how to make a villain.

Her victory, however, was short-lived.

Clayton found out she was texting someone else.

Clayton asks host Jesse Palmer if anyone has ever had a rose revoked in the teaser for next week.

Cassidy loses her rose after Clayton learns of her texting another man, according to spoilers.

She’s now taking to social media to express herself.

Keep these videos in mind before watching Cassidy tonight on the episode.

Maybe the version of yourself you see on TV is the real you.

What she’s been posting on her Instagram stories has a strange vibe to it.

She’s savoring her villainous image: http://twitter.com/FtJLS6Xvda

Cassidy expressed her dissatisfaction with the way things were going…

