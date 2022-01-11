Cassidy Timbrooks of the Bachelor: 5 Things to Know About Clayton Echard’s Contestant

Shanae Ankney appears to not be the only villain on season 26 of The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard’s season will open with Cassidy Timbrooks front and center on Monday, January 10.

The 26-year-old Los Angeles native will be accused of having a “secret side piece” while competing for the 28-year-old Missouri native, according to teasers for Monday’s episode.

In the video, Cassidy says, “There’s one guy I’ve been hooking up with on and off.”

In another trailer, she is chastised for not attending Hilary Duff’s group date because she is more interested in spending time with Clayton than completing their task of planning a kid’s birthday party.

Gabby Windey says in a sneak peek, “Cassidy and I are supposed to be building the dollhouse.”

“However, I’m on my own when it comes to constructing the house.”

She doesn’t seem to care about the birthday party.”

On the group date, the executive assistant is also seen kissing Clayton during one-on-one time, which she appears to believe makes her one of Clayton’s favorites.

Cassidy tells the ABC cameras, “As of this day, I think Cassidy might be a front-runner.”

Clayton, for one, spoke to Us Weekly about how he handled the first group date, which took place earlier this month.

On Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, he said, “As this all progresses, everyone has to understand this is coming from someone who I never — I had no idea what I was walking into.”

“In that regard, I was completely ignorant.”

So, every time it cuts to me, it’s like, ‘What’s going on in his head?’ It’s just me trying to figure out what’s going on right now.

‘What? How am I on a date with 13 women right now?’ I don’t know.

‘How should I go about approaching this?’

Mondays at 8 p.m., ABC airs The Bachelor.

ET has compiled a list of five things to know about Cassidy:

Shanae Ankney appears to be far from the only villain on The Bachelor season 26.

Cassidy Timbrooks will take center stage in Clayton Echard’s season premiere on Monday, January 10.

The 26-year-old Los Angeles resident is accused of having a, according to teasers for Monday’s episode.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Bachelor’s Cassidy Timbrooks: 5 Things to Know About Clayton Echard’s Contestant