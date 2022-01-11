Cassidy Timbrooks of The Bachelor criticizes Clayton Echard and compares the ‘Side Piece’ drama to Salley Carson’s.

Cassidy Timbrooks of The Bachelor slams Clayton Echard and compares the ‘Side Piece’ drama to Salley Carson.

While Cassidy Timbrooks made an appearance as a villain on The Bachelor on Monday, January 10, Clayton Echard’s contestant was already stirring the pot on social media before season 26 even began.

“I love getting ready for dates nowadays because it’s literally just me in the mirror, like, ‘Wait a second, if this man should be so f—king lucky.’ And then I remember that wait a second, even though I’m about to be on national television, men still treat me like s—t,” the 26-year-old executive assistant declared in a resurfaced social media video.

“Anyway, I believe I’ll be a great influencer.”

I think I’m really entertaining — you’re entertained, right? You buy whatever I’m selling you, right? Even if it’s complete nonsense? I believe so.

Don’t respond to that.

Yes, it is true.

I mean, it’s pretty self-evident.”

In her DMs, Cassidy went on to criticize men and refer to “clout chasers.”

“Men are trash,” she said in a video posted on December 31.

“You know, now that I think about it, maybe I was a little hasty when I said, ‘All men are trash.’ I mean, all men aren’t trash — just, no, all men are trash.”

I said exactly what I meant.

“Bye for now.”

Cassidy is caught on camera telling Sierra Jackson that she was FaceTiming another guy while waiting for Clayton’s season to begin filming on Monday’s episode of the ABC series.

Before the episode ended, Sierra, 31, informed Clayton, 28, of Cassidy’s “side piece.”

In another resurfaced video, the Los Angeles resident spoke out about the drama.

“I know I’m dramatic, but you were going to give [Salley Carson] a rose despite the fact that she was engaged last week.”

Meanwhile, a few months ago I f—ked someone and was sent home,” Cassidy explained.

“OK, no problem.

No, I’m aware of the situation.

I understand.

I’m starting to see what we’re made of in this place.

I understand what’s going on, Clayton Echard, and I say, “F—k yourself.”

Salley, 26, left The Bachelor on January 3 after admitting to the former football player that she wasn’t over her broken engagement and that she was planning to walk away.

