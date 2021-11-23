Cassie Could Have Been ‘Just The Nice Slut,’ Says Sydney Sweeney.

Euphoria’s diverse cast of characters is one of the reasons it has attracted such a large audience.

There’s a character for everyone, whether you like the sweet and imaginative Jules or the fiery Maddy.

Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney, is a fan favorite.

Cassie is a classic high school drama trope in some ways.

It’s pretty standard to have a cheerleader who is attractive, popular, and blonde.

Cassie, however, has layers thanks to her backstory and Sweeney’s portrayal.

Viewers of Euphoria have a better understanding of why Cassie makes the decisions she does and are more aware of the deep insecurities that lie beneath her popular girl persona.

Sweeney was never the popular girl in school, but she has a strong connection to her character.

In an interview with Euphoria, Sweeney said, “I love Cassie because [of]how relatable she was.”

“She’s trying to figure out what she wants to do with her life.”

That seemed to me to be a very accurate portrayal of what it’s like to be a girl.”

Sweeney went on to say that Cassie’s insecurities stem from key events in her character’s past.

“When Cassie’s father left when she was a child, she lost this man who she looked up to as a superhero, and she’s always looked for that kind of love to replace,” the Euphoria star explained.

“And Cassie feels as if she needs these men to tell her she’s beautiful or to make her accept herself.”

While Sweeney’s Euphoria character has many levels, she admits Cassie could have easily been a one-dimensional character.

Sweeney told Fashion Magazine, “She could have been a one-note character: she’s just a nice slut.”

“I was able to find depth in Cassie because she spoke to me on a different level.

I hope that the various characters I portray, whether through one decision or one moment in their onscreen lives, speak to people on a deeper level.”

Sweeney uses her infamous books to help her characters find depth….

