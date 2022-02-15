Cassie wears Maddy’s necklace while walking with Nate in the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Episode 7 trailer.

Cassie is seen wearing Maddy’s necklace while walking with Nate in the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Episode 7 trailer.

Cassie’s breakdown was explored further in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6.

Rue revealed to Maddy that Cassie and Nate were hooking up in episode 5, setting off a firestorm between the best friends and causing Nate to suffer the consequences.

Cassie called Nate repeatedly while Maddy refused.

Cassie is seen wearing the necklace Nate took from Maddy’s dresser in the Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7 trailer.

[Warning: There will be spoilers for Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6.]

Fans of the second season of Euphoria want to know if Cassie and Nate are dating.

It certainly appeared that their relationship was headed in that direction at the end of Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6.

Cassie spent the entire episode crying and trying to contact Nate, but she was unsuccessful.

Finally, at the end of the episode, Nate called her and picked her up to take her to his place — and, despite Cassie punching him in the chest for everything he had put her through, they appeared to make up.

Cassie and Nate appear to be on the verge of starting a relationship, which will undoubtedly send Maddy into a tailspin.

Nate also threatened himself and Maddy with a gun in Episode 6 in order to obtain the CD of his father and Jules having sex.

He held the gun to his head and played Russian roulette until Maddy revealed the location of the CD.

He took the CD and delivered it to Jules, leaving Maddy in shambles as a result of his mistreatment.

In the trailer for Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7, fans noticed an important detail.

The trailer opens with Lexi, Cassie’s younger sister, having her picture taken as she prepares for her play’s premiere.

“This is it, people!” Lexi exclaims from the backstage area.

“It’s f***ing showtime!” exclaims the narrator.

A brief image of Nate and Cassie holding hands in the high school hallway appears as Lexi’s voiceover plays.

Cassie has her hair straightened and is wearing a revealing pink crop top with full-glam makeup.

Her neckline, which is adorned with Maddy’s necklace, is also revealed by the low-cut crop.

Nate swipes Maddy’s necklace off her dresser in episode 6 before threatening her and himself with a gun.

It appears that he gives it to Cassie to wear, based on the trailer.

Cassie isn’t sure where the necklace came from.

A fan wrote on Reddit, “SHE IS WEARING MADDY’S NECKLACE.”

“Does she have the Tiffany necklace on?”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.