Cassie’s ‘Euphoria’: How Did She Feel When She Discovered She Was Pregnant?

Cassie’s ‘Euphoria’ When She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Euphoria’s appeal stems in part from the show’s dynamic cast.

The actors, who have varying levels of experience, put in a lot of effort to bring their colorful characters to life.

There are a lot of people for fans to connect with and root for because the characters have such a diverse range of personalities.

Cassie Howard is one character in particular who has struck a chord with viewers.

Cassie is a reimagining of the “popular cheerleader” trope in many ways.

However, Sydney Sweeney’s character has a softness to her that makes Euphoria viewers want to root for her instead of against her.

This is especially true because Cassie’s fans are aware of how people (particularly men) have treated her throughout her life.

Furthermore, Cassie’s backstory helps fans understand some of Cassie’s poor choices regarding men.

Of course, Cassie’s relationship with McKay and subsequent pregnancy has been one of the most significant arcs in her story so far.

Cassie’s struggle with being pregnant was watched by Euphoria fans.

Even so, it’s difficult to know what she was thinking or feeling.

Thankfully, Sweeney elaborated on Cassie’s many emotions when she learned of her pregnancy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“She’s a teenager, so she’s terrified and scared,” the Euphoria star explained, “but there’s also the underlying fear of being alone.”

“At that moment, I had the thought and realization that she might never not be alone, but that being pregnant and having a child would ensure that she always had someone, and that maybe that’s her path, that’s what she’s supposed to do.”

Being able to have someone around all of the time, like a best friend who will always look up to you, and you can be that superhero, makes her feel safe.”

The Euphoria star went on to explain why Cassie was so hurt by her boyfriend’s reaction to the pregnancy.

“When McKay shuts down that entire idea, it breaks Cassie’s world,” Sweeney explained.

“And that’s why she says, ‘I just want to dream about it,’ because it was like, ‘Maybe this…,’ even though it wasn’t expected and she didn’t try to get pregnant.”

