Cast Members of Family Matters Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Drama Jaleel White and Others

Cast Members of Family Matters Jaleel White and Others Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Drama

The all-new episode of E!’s True Hollywood Story airs tonight, and it’s all about TGIF.

For those unfamiliar with Netflix and Chill, TGIF was a two-hour Friday night block of family sitcoms that drew over 24 million viewers each week and included Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Family Matters, Full House, and others.

However, success came with its own set of challenges, and in this sneak peek clip, the cast of Family Matters discusses the most pressing of them.

Jaleel White explains, “My arrival at Family Matters was a rocky start at first.”

The actor portrayed Steve Urkel, who was supposed to be a one-time only character until White stole the show halfway through season one, shifting the focus of Family Matters away from the Winslow family and toward Urkel himself.

White says of the cast, “They had to accept that I was there.”

“It was a long process.”

Jo Marie Payton

The showrunners told the original cast of Family Matters that the “dynamic was going to change” and that “the show was gonna be about him,” according to Harriette Winslow.

“And we said, ‘All right,'” she adds.

“It made us unhappy.”

I think it became a little resentful along the way, but it was just an adjustment we had to make.”

Fortunately, the decision paid off quickly.

The cast of Family Matters gradually began to embrace White as the show’s popularity grew.

Jaimee Foxworth, who joined Family Matters when she was ten years old, had a harder time adjusting to the changes.

“I remember Jamie saying something to me on set like, ‘Well, my mom said I was supposed to get my storyline before you,'” White tells the cameras on True Hollywood Story.

Foxworth’s character mysteriously vanished after season four.

In the video, TGIF executive producer and creator Jim Janicek explains that there “wasn’t a lot for her to do as a character,” while Family Matters co-creator William Bickley says he simply assumed the studio wanted to “cut the budget.”

Payton was crushed, regardless of the reason.

“When I asked Bill what happened, he said, ‘Well, nobody’s going to notice Jo,’ which irritated me,” she says.

“It was excruciating.

It was as if you were unconcerned about African-American families.

Carl is an interesting character…

