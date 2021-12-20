Cast, trailer, and release date for The Northman

Cast list, trailer, and release date for The Northman

The Northman, a historical thriller, will be released in 2022.

Sjón and Robert Eggers co-wrote the film, which they also directed.

The main cast list for the epic Viking film includes:

Skarsgrd will play Viking Prince Amleth, who is on a dangerous mission to avenge his father’s death.

The Northman will investigate “how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice,” according to the plot synopsis.

Alexander Skarsgrd began acting in the early 1980s as a teenager, appearing in a variety of television shows.

He is best known for his roles in the television series Big Little Lies and Succession.

The dark trailer begins with a young Prince Amleth reuniting with his father, the king.

The king is struck by an arrow and attacked by a sword as the two of them set out for the forest, and he dies.

Amleth’s uncle, the king or queen’s brother, is revealed to be the assailant.

When Amleth reaches adulthood, he is still hell-bent on avenging his father’s murder.

The prince repeats, “I will avenge your father, I will save your mother, I will kill you Fjölnir.”

Throughout the two minute and 28 second trailer, the star-studded cast appears in battle, on ships, and in chains, alluding to a lot of action and drama in the film.

Focus Features will release The Northman in theaters on April 22, 2022.

Currently, the film will only be released in theaters.

The status of the release may change in the future due to the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant and potential lockdowns.

Filming for the film began in August 2020 and ended in December of the same year.

The director, Robert Eggers, is also known for his work on the films The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019).