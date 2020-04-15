Cat Deeley Wants to Celebrate The Joy in You With Debut Children’s Book

Cat Deeley is ready to spread some joy!

The So You Think You Can Dance host can now add children’s book author to her list of impressive roles thanks to The Joy in You, which encourages children to believe in themselves and embrace self-expression through art.

“The Joy In You is a celebration of life, needed more now than ever,” Cat shared with E! News exclusively when announcing the new project. “It’s about finding what makes you happy and embracing who you are, trying new things and knowing that the people you love will always pick you up when you fall.”

With 15 years of experience encouraging dancers on FOX’s So You Think You Could Dance and being mom to Milo and James, writing a children’s book is a natural move for Cat.

“The Joy in You is ultimately a love letter to my boys,” the host revealed. “But finding the magic and happiness in life is a universal idea that anyone who has ever loved anybody can embrace and share together.”

Not to mention, The Joy in You will make the perfect bedtime story that the whole family can draw inspiration from.

“For lots of families, story time is when they all come together, a moment within the day when everyone is still and doesn’t have to be anywhere else,” Cat explained. “I think I enjoy it as much as the kids—we even read over dinner!”

The Joy in You, which is set for a mid-September release, will also feature artwork by UK-based artist Rosie Butcher.

While her children haven’t seen mom’s finished product just yet, Cat thinks her children will be big fans.

“I haven’t read the whole thing to my kids yet, they are four and almost two so I wanted to wait for the finished book,” the proud mom admitted. “I know they are going to love Rosie’s illustrations as much as I do. When she sent through the drawings of the two koalas, being jets, I stood in my kitchen and cried! Obviously I’m emotionally attached to the project, but the illustrations are incredibly beautiful.”

