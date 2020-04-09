Cat owners are styling their pets’ mane with crazy haircuts that make them look like dragons

While some people are using their time in lockdown to give themselves DIY haircuts, others are more focused on making sure their pets are elaborately groomed.

Cat owners from around the world have been showing off pictures online of their felines with a ‘dragoncut’ – or ‘dinocut’ as it’s also known – where their fur is shaved to give the illusion of spikes down their back.

Some have taken the dragon look a step further by dyeing their pet’s fur a vivid shade of green, and the look appears to be particularly popular for cats that have grumpy expressions to match their fierce beast.