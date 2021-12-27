Catelynn Lowell, a teen mom, posted a video of her 6-year-old daughter Nova crying as she unwraps a “special Christmas gift.”

Catelynn Lowell, star of TEEN Mom, shared an emotional video of her daughter Novalee crying over a “special Christmas gift” she received.

The six-year-old was overjoyed when she received the gift she had longed for: her own puppy.

Catelynn carried a large Christmas box over to Nova, who was sitting on the couch with her eyes closed.

Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra told their daughter to open her eyes and open the gift as the video continued, and just as she did, the other family dog jumped on the couch next to her.

“I know what it is,” she exclaimed before even beginning to open the Christmas present.

“It’s a puppy!” exclaims the narrator excitedly.

“Noo, I would never get you a puppy,” Catelynn said, trying to keep the surprise a little longer.

Nova lifted the lid of the box two seconds later, and an adorable little dog popped out the top.

Nova exclaimed, “It’s a puppy!” before sobbing.

She continued to cry and hug her mother, thanking her for the perfect gift, as she rubbed the puppy’s head.

Catelynn revealed: “His name is Ace.”

Tyler joined them on the couch, holding his and Catelynn’s newborn, Rya, to be there with his daughter during this emotional time.

“Novalee got a VERY special Christmas gift,” Catelynn captioned the touching video.

“From the Baltierra family, Merry Christmas.”

“So adorable!! Love you sweetheart,” a fellow Teen Mom commented on the Instagram video.

This year, Catelynn isn’t the only Teen Mom star who has made their child cry with joy over Christmas presents.

After getting his eldest son Lincoln a very “memorable” gift, Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin, was praised as the “best dad” by fans.

The father of two surprised his son with courtside tickets to see the Philadelphia 76ers, his favorite basketball team.

After showing his son the gift, Lincoln burst out laughing and crying with delight at the magnitude of the gift.

In a video of Lincoln’s reaction to receiving the tickets, Javi told his son, “It’s nothing to cry about.”

“You deserve it,” he added as he embraced and kissed his son.

“Are you all right? Why are you crying?”

After that, the video cuts to the duo actually using the tickets and arriving at the game.

Lincoln walked in front of his father through the arena entrance, right onto the main floor, wearing his Seth Curry jersey over a black T-shirt.

As they watched everything, Javi and his son screamed, clapped, and cheered…

