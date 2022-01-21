Catelynn Lowell, a teen mom, responds to rumors that she’s divorcing her husband Tyler Baltierra.

Catelynn Lowell, a teen mom, addresses rumors that she and her husband Tyler Baltierra are divorcing.

CATELYNN Lowell cleared the air amid reports that she and Tyler Baltierra are splitting up.

They’ve been together since high school and have appeared on Teen Mom for a long time.

A Twitter account with the handle Teen Mom OG shared a link to an article claiming Catelynn and Tyler had split up.

Rumors about the couple have swirled in the past, some of which Catelynn has even shared.

However, she was quick to debunk the rumors.

With a shrugging emoji, Catelynn retweeted the account, writing, “No we aren’t.”

Fans, on the other hand, were quick to get on her case about it.

Several people pointed out that she had previously told a similar – if not identical – story.

One fan responded, “I love you, but you posted it too.”

Others were simply relieved to learn that it was not the case.

One Twitter user wrote, “I’m glad to hear you two are still a family.”

Late last year, Catelynn left fans in the dark about her relationship with Tyler.

On social media, the 29-year-old shared a collage of photos of herself and Tyler.

“This is hard to admit, but here’s our official statement on no longer being together,” she wrote in the caption.

Thank you so much for all of your love and support.”

Catelynn directed her followers to a link in her bio to learn more about the post.

Despite the fact that she disabled comments on the post, fans expressed their dissatisfaction on social media.

Catelynn was slammed on Reddit, with one fan asking, “What’s up? Tyler and Catelynn are splitting?”

Many fans chastised her for sharing “clickbait” articles all the time.

“Let’s make a collective new year’s resolution not to allow posts about clickbait in 2022,” one user wrote.

“I love the photo collage they’ve used for the click bait: the one photo repeated and a giant camo crotch right in the middle,” one user commented.

“It’s clickbait,” someone else said.

Cate isn’t afraid of anything.”

Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter Rya was born in August of that year, and the post was written shortly after.

Novalee, Vaeda, and Carly are the couple’s three daughters, one of whom they adopted when she was a baby.

Carly no longer appears on Teen Mom due to her parents’ request.

Catelynn and Tyler, on the other hand, have a relationship with her.

