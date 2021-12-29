Catelynn Lowell, a teen mother, posts a rare photo of her 12-year-old daughter Carly, whom she adopted in memory of her husband Tyler.

Teen mom Catelynn Lowell shares a rare photo of her 12-year-old daughter Carly, whom she adopted in honor of her husband Tyler.

In a loving tribute video to husband Tyler Baltierra, TEEN Mom star Catelynn Lowell shared a rare photo of daughter Carly, whom she placed for adoption 12 years ago.

They’ve been together since they were in high school.

Catelynn shared the tribute video on TikTok before posting it to Instagram.

It featured several photos of herself and Tyler over the years, dating back to when their romance began in 2006.

Tyler and Carly, whom they had given up for adoption after her birth, were among the photos.

The couple’s decision was documented on the shows 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom.

Carly and her adoptive parents, Brandon and Theresa, are still in contact with them.

Catelynn and Tyler, on the other hand, don’t get to post photos of Carly very often due to her parents’ wishes.

“From 2006 until 2022 and beyond,” Catelynn gushed about her husband in the caption.

“You are the place where I call home.”

“Highschoolsweethears” and “homeiswheneverimwithyou” were among the hashtags she used.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the couple and adoration for the photos, especially the one of Carly.

“Soooooooo proud of you both,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ll be forever in awe of this incredible relationship y’all have worked so hard to build,” one person wrote.

Thank you for allowing us to take part in this.”

“Love every photo and every person in them,” said a third commenter.

Carly’s photos haven’t been allowed to be posted online, and the couple hasn’t been allowed to feature her on the show.

They did film their most recent visit with her, but she was not visible in the footage.

Following the visit, the couple discussed it openly.

Catelynn and Tyler spoke with Dr. Drew during a portion of the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Drew talks to Carly about reuniting.

“I’m just blessed that she gets to have a relationship with her sisters,” Catelynn said of the visit.

To me, that’s critical.”

Nova, six, Vaeda, two, and Rya, a newborn, are the couple’s other children.

“The main thing for me was just seeing Carly take Vaeda and Nova and just really play with them at the park and helping Vaeda get up the ladder to get up to the slide that she wouldn’t be able to read without Carly being there,” Tyler said, adding, “The main thing for me was just seeing Carly take Vaeda and Nova and just really play with them at the park and helping Vaeda get up the ladder to get up to the slide that she wouldn’t be

“It’s just small things like that.”

Tyler also revealed why he was overcome with emotion following the visit, telling Dr.

Drew: “I just overheard her talking to her father about how hard it is to say goodbye, and I was like, ‘Ooh.'”

Catelynn went on to say that she didn’t believe…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.