Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, from elementary school sweethearts to parents of four, share their love story on Teen Mom.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are a fan-favorite couple whose sweet love story has captivated viewers in awe of their blossoming romance.

Their 15-year relationship has stood the test of time, overcoming obstacles that only the strongest couples could overcome as fans watched their story unfold on television.

Catelynn and her daughter Carly met when they were both 13 years old and had no idea what their whirlwind romance would turn into.

Knowing they couldn’t provide for their daughter, they made the difficult decision to place the baby for adoption, which was captured on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in a heartbreaking moment for Teen Mom fans.

The couple, who were both teenagers at the time, arranged an open adoption for their firstborn child, who was immediately placed in the care of her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa.

Catelynn and Tyler hugged while refusing to see their daughter after she was born in the heartwarming birth video.

As Carly was whisked away into the arms of her adoptive parents, Tyler whispered words of encouragement to his girlfriend.

Catelynn and Tyler’s storyline was picked up by the network’s spin-off series Teen Mom OG, which captured their lives after Carly’s birth, bringing the couple closer than ever.

Tyler proposed to Catelynn at the age of 17 while sobbing through the proposal in a fancy restaurant.

He told her, “I want you to be mine forever, and I want you to grow old with me.”

“Throughout it all, you were there for me.

And I’d like to ask you if you’d be willing to marry me.”

However, just a few months into their engagement, Tyler discovered that Catelynn had lied about hooking up with an ex while they were on vacation.

Tyler lost faith in Catelynn as a result of this, and their relationship suffered as a result, despite the fact that they remained together.

The couple then appeared on an episode of Couples Therapy in 2012, where they encouraged some difficult conversations that eventually led to their breakup.

Tyler told his sweetheart in an emotional conversation that he didn’t know if he wanted to marry her.

“So you’re not sure if you want to spend the rest of your life with me?” his mother asked, her eyes welling up with tears.

He told her, “No, I don’t!” before she told him to leave her alone.

Tyler demanded sex all of the time, while Catelynn was uninterested.

Tyler called off their engagement after admitting he wasn’t fully committed and prepared for marriage.

