Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have retaliated on social media numerous times.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra aren’t afraid to stand up to internet trolls and costars alike, as the Teen Mom OG stars have proven time and time again!

Some of Baltierra’s Instagram followers left negative comments on a close-up shot of newborn Vaeda one month after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the MTV personalities welcomed their third baby girl together in February 2019.

“This isn’t his baby,” one Instagram user wrote. “This baby is clearly another race.”

“Get a DNA test,” another person suggested to the father of three children.

Lowell commented on the baby picture, “Sorry babe I cheated and Vaedas not urs (hashtag)peoplearecrazy (hashtag)comeon.”

Her husband added his own comment, writing, “Wow.

Actually, I’m disgusted by the ludicrously inane remarks about my newborn.

We live in a divided, judgmental, self-righteous, and opinionated world, and these comments reflect that.

Respectful MATURITY entails having a strong viewpoint and expressing it when necessary.

Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion and expressing it when it is not necessary. Your deity knows all of your thoughts… but evil can only hear what comes out of your mouth.Live with love and speak with peace, or karma will not be your ally, I guarantee it!”

The couple, who also have Novalee and Rya and adopted Carly in 2009, has fought back several times on social media.

