Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom pay off their (dollar)535K tax debt, but they still owe the government (dollar)321K.

Catelynn, 29, and Tyler, 29, were hit with a federal tax lien for (dollar)535,010.97 on November 19, 2019, according to the Sun.

According to a Michigan court, the federal tax lien was paid off as of December 1, 2019.

The Teen Mom OG stars still owe the government despite the massive debt being released.

On December 16, 2019, they were hit with a federal tax lien for the 2018 year in the amount of (dollar)321,789.06.

The lien is still unpaid today, according to the Sun.

After Catelynn was chastised for her “insensitive” clickbait pots, they decided to pay off their tax debt.

Catelynn frequently shares links to articles on her Instagram page, encouraging her followers to click and profit.

She was slammed as “insulting” in August 2021 after implying she divorced Tyler shortly before giving birth to their fourth child.

Following a story implying her oldest daughter Carly died, she was ripped and labeled “disgusting” by followers in April 2021.

Catelynn and Tyler have four children: Carly, 12, whom they adopted on August 16, Pregnant, Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 2, and Rya, who was born in August.

Tyler and Catelynn were once the owners of Tierra Reign, a children’s clothing company that has been dormant for over a year.

Tyler has also flipped and sold homes, in addition to the (dollar)220,000 Octagon-shaped home they currently live in.

Tyler and his wife Tyler sold their home in Burtchville, Michigan for (dollar)175,000 on October 29, 2020.

Tyler received more than his asking price when he listed the house on June 26, 2020 for (dollar)169,900.

After purchasing the home for (dollar)73,440 on March 7, 2016, the Teen Mom OG dad made a (dollar)101,560 profit.

Catelynn pursued a career in microblading eyebrows, which she still does today, as Teen Mom fans watched.

The show and Instagram ads also bring in money for the two.

Despite their tax woes, the reality stars have been able to put money aside for their children.

Tyler stated earlier this year in an interview with Awesome Dad Show that his daughters are financially “set up for life” as a result of the MTV series’ compensation.

“College is paid for, and that was my and Catelynn’s main concern,” he said.

