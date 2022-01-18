Catelynn Lowell claps back at fans who chastised her for referring to her husband Tyler as “LOVER” in an over-the-top tribute.

Catelynn Lowell, a teen mom, responds to fans who chastised her for referring to her husband Tyler as “LOVER” in an obscene tribute.

Catelynn Lowell, star of Teen Mom OG, responded to fans who chastised her for referring to her husband Tyler Baltierra as her “LOVER” in an over-the-top tribute.

In a post for her husband’s 30th birthday, the 29-year-old used the affectionate nickname.

Catelynn posted a sweet tribute on social media last week to celebrate Tyler’s milestone birthday.

While many Teen Mom fans thought the post was cute, others chastised her for referring to Tyler as her “lover.”

“I love that some of you are sooo bothered that I call MY husband my lover,” Catelynn wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, responding to her detractors.

“You’re seriously hilarious.”

“He is and always will be my love,” she continued.

A sticker with the words “LOL” and a gif of a little girl laughing rounded out the post.

Catelynn wished her husband a happy birthday last week by sharing a collection of photos from their relationship over the years.

“HAPPY DIRTY 30 to my lover and best friend @tylerbaltierramtv we are so blessed to have you in our lives,” the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram.

“You look DAMN good at 30.”

The couple was first photographed as teenagers in the MTV stars photos, and then with their children Novalee, seven, Vaeda, three, and Rya, four months.

Catelynn and Tyler have a 12-year-old daughter, Carly, whom they gave up for adoption when she was born.

Fans slammed Catelynn for the “thirsty” post she shared for her husband’s birthday shortly after she shared it on Reddit.

“She always finds a way to point out that they have sex,” one critic wrote.

‘Lover.’ It’s strange.”

“So much cringe,” said another.

“I haaaaate hate the word lover,” said a third.

But, overall, I think this is better than her previous captions about him?”

Another Teen Mom fan expressed her displeasure by writing, “I wish she’d stop referring to him as her lover in posts.”

Catelynn and Tyler haven’t shied away from sharing PDA photos, and Tyler has been known to share shirtless photos.

Tyler even shared a nude photo in a video montage in honor of his 30th birthday.

Tyler posted a video on Instagram the day after his birthday, featuring photos of him pumping iron in the gym.

“I turned 30 yesterday andamp; the way I ended the last year of my 20s is exactly how I’m going to spend the first year of my 30s,” he wrote in the caption.

