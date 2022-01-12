In a ‘thirsty’ tribute for Tyler Baliterra’s 30th birthday, Catelynn Lowell was chastised for referring to him as a ‘lover.’

﻿Catelynn Lowell was chastised for referring to her husband Tyler Baliterra as a ‘lover’ in a ‘thirsty’ tribute for his 30th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Catelynn, 29, wished her husband a happy birthday.

“Screaming HAPPY DIRTY 30 to my lover and best friend @tylerbaltierramtv we are so blessed to have you in our lives,” Catelynn wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple over the years.

“30 looks fantastic on you.”

The first few photos in the Teen Mom OG stars photos showed the couple as teenagers, but the last three photos showed them with their children Novalee, seven, Vaeda, three, and Rya, four months.

Catelynn and Tyler also have a 12-year-old daughter, Carly, whom they gave up for adoption when she was born.

Fans slammed Catelynn for the “thirsty” post she shared for her husband’s birthday shortly after the MTV star shared it on Reddit.

“She always finds a way to point out that they have sex,” one person wrote.

‘Lover.’ It’s a strange word.”

“So much cringe,” another added.

“I haaaaate hate the word lover,” said a third.

But, overall, I think this is better than her usual captions about him?”

Another Teen Mom fan commented, “I wish she’d stop referring to him as her lover in posts.”

“Never say lover again, cate,” another Reddit user pleaded.

“I f**king hate how they talk about each other,” a critic added after one person called the post “uncomfortable.”

The lovers and the basting make me squirm more than Farrah’s bathroom activity.

“It’s revolting.”

Catelynn’s birthday post isn’t the first time the couple has received backlash for discussing sex too openly.

Tyler has also posted shirtless photos showing off his buff physique, while the couple has been known to share PDA-filled photos online.

The mother of four was slammed during a Teen Mom OG episode from October when she had a sex talk with her younger brother Nick, 14.

Catelynn told Tyler she wanted Nick to feel comfortable discussing safe sex with her after a rare visit from Nick and their mother April.

The MTV star’s concerns stem from her difficult adolescent pregnancy, which resulted in her and Tyler’s firstborn daughter being placed for adoption.

Catelynn’s interest in Nick’s sex life was out of line, according to fans watching the Teen Mom OG episode.

“Catelynn, leave your brother alone, this is hella awkward,” one person wrote.

Others chastised the TV personality for discussing her brother’s personal life on the show, with one fan in particular…

