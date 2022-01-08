Catelynn Lowell’s tax debt, Farrah Abraham’s failure to pay rent, and other major Teen Mom money scandals

Catelynn Lowell’s tax debt, Farrah Abraham’s failure to pay rent, and more are among the biggest teen mom money scandals.

STARS like Catelyn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and others have been chastised or ordered to pay large sums of money.

Catelynn and Tyler recently paid off their (dollar)535,000 tax lien, but they still owe the US government (dollar)321,000.

Catelynn and Tyler were hit with a federal tax lien for (dollar)535,010.97 related to their 2016 and 2017 tax filings on November 19, 2019, as previously reported by The Sun.

The lien was paid off as of December 1, 2019, according to a Michigan court.

However, the pair isn’t out of the woods yet.

Catelynn and Tyler owe the federal government a whopping (dollar)321,789.06 for the 2018 fiscal year.

The two aren’t the only Teen Mom stars who have had to deal with tax issues.

Farrah Abraham, who was initially vocal about Catelynn and Tyler’s financial woes, has experienced similar difficulties.

Amber Portwood and Leah Messer have both had tax issues.

Other Teen Mom stars have had financial issues unrelated to the federal government or taxes.

Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Mackenzie Douthit have all struggled financially or faced backlash from fans due to rumors about their finances.

These are the most high-profile Teen Mom financial scandals.

The remaining (dollar)321,789.06 tax lien owed by Catelynn and Tyler has yet to be paid.

In December of this year, they were served with the lien.

Teen Mom fans chastised the couple for sharing clickbait posts, which some saw as “insensitive,” as they worked to pay off the lien.

On her Instagram page, Catelynn frequently posts links to articles.

Every time someone clicks on the link, she makes money.

She was slammed as “insulting” in August 2021 after sharing a story implying that she divorced Tyler before the birth of their fourth child.

Fans called her “disgusting” after she posted a story implying that her oldest daughter Carly had died in April 2021.

They’ve also made money through other means.

Tyler has experience flipping and selling houses.

Catelynn recently pursued a career in microblading, but she was chastised for overcharging.

Jenelle may not be on Teen Mom anymore, but that hasn’t kept her out of the spotlight.

In December, the MTV star was chastised for sharing a “scam” giveaway with fans.

Jenelle started the saga when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself with a doughnut pillow, among other products.

“HUGE GIVEAWAY FOR (dollar)4000!! 150 WINNERS!! 1 WINNER GETS (dollar)500 prepaid visa card 149 WINNERS GET PRODUCTS AND GIFT CARDS WORTH MORE THAN (dollar)4000,” she wrote in the caption.

The post was shared on Reddit, where fans were frank about their feelings.

The first…

